Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell will not take stand in trial

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

James Rearick
4d ago

She should have long ago been opening that can of worms from the mysterious black book of players & sit back, watch em wet themselves of squealers to get the best deals

TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
BBC

The secret lives of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

New photos presented as evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial document the close relationship between her and Epstein and offer a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. Ms Maxwell is on trial in New York City for sex trafficking and perjury, facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Video by...
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
Ghislaine Maxwell
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
The Independent

Epstein assistant says trees were shipped to private island and describes financier’s ‘loving relationship’ with teen

The former executive assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, Cimberly Espinosa, testified that she booked massages for him as well as Ms Maxwell, and that sand and palm trees were shipped to his private island.When asked if “Jane”, an anonymous witness accusing Epstein of abuse, ever visited the office where she worked, Ms Espinosa said she did, and that “Jane” was “probably 18” years old.Ms Espinosa said she “thought it was a loving relationship” and that Jane’s mother told her that “Jane was Jeffrey’s goddaughter”. “Jane” has testified that she was 14 years old when she was first abused by Epstein....
Insider

Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
The Independent

Amanda Knox says Ghislaine Maxwell trial is giving her flashbacks to her own case

Amanda Knox has said that the Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes trials are giving her “flashbacks” to her 2007 murder trial.Ms Knox was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 21-year-old roommate, British exchange student Meredith Kercher. She spent around four years incarcerated in Italy for the crime. Ms Knox was acquitted in 2015, but wrote on Monday that she can “empathise and sympathise” with Ms Maxwell and Ms Holmes, who are both on trial on opposite ends of the US.Writing in an opinion piece for Common Sense on the fact “we can't look away from female villains”, Ms Knox explained...
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict - live: Jury finishes day two of deliberation after closings targeted Epstein

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat. In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit. “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.In closing...
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

