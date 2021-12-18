6 Days Of Christmas: Special Delivery For Tulsa Street School

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa family said their daughter got into trouble because someone tried to jump her and her brother. They said all Julianna Hopper, their daughter, did was defend herself. The fight happened outside of East Central Junior High School on Nov. 15 and was caught on...
Residents, families, and employees at Tulsa's Trinity Woods Retirement Community near 31st and Yale enjoyed a campus-wide Christmas celebration this evening called "Christmas in the Woods." There were horse-drawn carriage rides, a live nativity scene, food, and music. "We're so blessed this year we're able to get together in person...
Carthage’s new all-abilities, all-ages park gives everyone a place to play. The new College View Park on Bird Drive is a place where it doesn’t matter what the world says you can or cannot do. The park is designed to give everyone an opportunity to have fun. 2...
Part of our News On 6 family spend Saturday morning celebrating the season at the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Chinh Doan, Brian Dorman, Lori Fullbright, Travis Meyer, Alan Crone, LeAnne Taylor, Dave Davis, Amy Avery, Stephen Nehrenz, Von Caster and our K-HITS friends Chubbs and Kacy had a great time on the Griffin Communications float.
Many people are finding fun and creative ways to show their holiday spirit. Usually, you think of lights, but a Tulsa artist is using business windows as his Christmas canvas. "See how the colors pop out there?" asked Tulsa Window Artist, Gerard Berlinguette. Berlinguette is more commonly known as Sluggo....
A Tulsa Barbecue restaurant is getting ready to start preparing meals for Christmas Day to give to the elderly or those who can't leave their house for Christmas. Stutts House of BBQ has done this for nearly 25 years except for last year because of the pandemic. The owner says...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s the season of giving, so one local church is reaching out to hundreds of Northeast Indiana residents who may need some extra help this Christmas. Volunteers loaded up their cars and trucks with goodies to deliver across Fort Wayne Monday afternoon. FOLLOW...
Every year the Salvation Army brings joy to thousands of kids with its Angel Tree program, but they say it's not just kids who need a little Christmas magic. Emily Perkins has been shopping for Salvation Army Angels her whole life. "Well I'm 48 years old so I've been doing...
Santa Barbara Foodbank is helping to keep the holidays merry and bright with a fresh bag of produce for those in need.
A local Amazon deliveryman is dropping off packages while dressed up as the Grinch. Michael Fuller of Shields says he delivers all over the Tri-Cities and likes to entertain for the cameras on the job. (Video courtesy of Jessika Legleiter)
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As we inch closer and closer to Christmas, more than 1,200 families in North Texas were able to bring home dinner this holiday season.
Hundreds of families lined up in their cars outside of Herman Clark Stadium for Tarrant Area Food Bank’s holiday mobile food distribution.
Some people even showed up early in hopes of getting a good spot in line.
“My dad has been coming out here for, what a year now? Yeah, about a year now,” Fort Worth resident, Jeremy Tipton said.
Some people lined up early because they said they started to rely on events like this...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They were easy groups to spot, the ones in the safety vests, headed every which way around 11th and Garnett, making careful observations. "So, today, we’ve kicked off a series of walk audits," said Mitch Drummond, Chairman of the Tulsa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
Williamson County residents who adopt from the animal center by Christmas Eve can have Santa’s helpers bring their new pet to them at no additional charge. Volunteers and staff from Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) and Darrell Waltrip Subaru will deliver the furry family members on Christmas morning. “The...
Final preparations are going on for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Excitement is building for the longtime tradition through the streets of downtown Tulsa. The Tulsa Christmas Parade is back for its 95th year. The theme is “Making Spirits Bright.” Visitors will see marching bands and floats and even helium balloons stretching six stories tall.
Robert E. Lee Early Childhood Center student Ryker Carman walks through artificial snowflakes Friday morning, the last day of school for the fall 2021 semester. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and improved website! To continue reading, you...
12/15/2021 (Tulsa, OK) - Cognizant Church invites Tulsans in need to a “Day of Giving” Saturday, December 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 4050 Southwest Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74107. Through partnerships with Josh Stout Art Gallery, Red Fork Church of God, and Red Fork Baptist Church,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Churches across Montgomery County are holding special Christmas worship services. Here’s a list of who will be holding worship services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To add your church to the list, email news@clarksvillenow.com with “Christmas Eve worship” in the subject field.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking to treat your taste buds for the holidays? Check out the Christmas Brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Baltimore. The breathtaking view overlooking Baltimore’s harbor is just the icing on the cake, a compliment to the spread that Executive Chef Norma Whitt has prepared.
People living in Broken Arrow have the chance to voice their concerns Friday night over the possibility of a new Bell’s Amusement Park along the Creek Turnpike between 71st and 81st. There's a community meeting scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at Neinhuis Park in Broken Arrow and anyone...
