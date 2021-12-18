Season of Shortages: Owner of Fordham nail salon made famous by Cardi B struggling to get supplies

The owner of the Fordham nail salon made famous by Cardi B is having a tough time getting certain supplies these days.

Jenny Bui, owner of Jenny Spa, is famous for designing bedazzled, crystal encrusted nails for celebrities like Bronx-born rapper Cardi B. However, the queen of bling's fame can't even help her escape the supply chain struggles.

"The acetone, the liquid, like every supply is going up, it's going up like double and triple," says Bui. "Sometimes you go to the nail supply, and you can't even get it because they ran out."

Bui says she's even dipped into her own pocket to cover the salon's rent. Besides supply issues she says there have been fewer customers. Bui says normally during Christmas time her salon would be packed.

"The customers don't come because of COVID," says Bui. "All the nail salons, all the beauty industry is hurt."

Bui says when people do come in, they are often unhappy with the salon's options because certain colors and items are not in stock.

She hopes the government will help out the beauty industry.