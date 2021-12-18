ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Carmel man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A Carmel man pleaded guilty for his role in the Capitol riots last January.

Robert Chapman, of Carmel, admitted to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to court documents.

Authorities say they found Chapman after he told someone on the popular dating app Bumble that he stormed the Capitol and made it all the way into Statuary Hall.

The person he was chatting with took a screenshot and contacted the FBI.

Chapman faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of not more than $5,000 when he is sentenced in April.

