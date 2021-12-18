Man charged with murder in Montgomery fatal house fire

A Montgomery man has been charged with first-degree murder for intentionally setting a house on fire with people inside.

Ryan Veloce, 32, is accused of purposely setting fire to a home he was staying in overnight, while three other people were sleeping inside.

One person later died of smoke inhalation. Officials allege Veloce ignited a flammable liquid that he poured on the floor of the bedroom and then left the house.

If found guilty, he faces life in prison without parole.