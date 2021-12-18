ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NY

Man charged with murder in Montgomery fatal house fire

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A Montgomery man has been charged with first-degree murder for intentionally setting a house on fire with people inside.

Ryan Veloce, 32, is accused of purposely setting fire to a home he was staying in overnight, while three other people were sleeping inside.

One person later died of smoke inhalation. Officials allege Veloce ignited a flammable liquid that he poured on the floor of the bedroom and then left the house.

If found guilty, he faces life in prison without parole.

News 12

News 12

