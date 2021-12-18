ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park football coach fired after trespassing scandal

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuBPT_0dQ9EX0500

The Asbury Park School District announced that it has fired former head football coach Nick Famularo after he was found trespassing at the high school stadium last month drunk and partially naked.

MORE: Police release body cam video of Asbury Park coach found half naked on field
Report: Asbury Park Board of Education votes to remove coach found drunk, naked on field

Famularo was previously on suspension.

He has not been charged with a crime.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asbury Park, NJ
Sports
Asbury Park, NJ
Football
City
Asbury Park, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy