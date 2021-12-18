Asbury Park football coach fired after trespassing scandal
The Asbury Park School District announced that it has fired former head football coach Nick Famularo after he was found trespassing at the high school stadium last month drunk and partially naked.
Famularo was previously on suspension.
He has not been charged with a crime.
