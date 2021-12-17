Baker administration picks Salem for offshore wind port

SALEM — Vineyard Wind, an offshore wind port proposal from Salem, is one of two projects that was selected by the Baker-Polito administration on Friday.

The two selected projects — Vineyard Wind, which would establish Salem Harbor as an offshore wind port and Mayflower Wind, a joint proposal between Fall River and Boston that would develop offshore wind off of Martha’s Vineyard — would provide a combined total of 1,600 megawatts (MW) of clean and affordable energy to residents of Massachusetts.

These projects will represent the third offshore wind procurement in Massachusetts. The first major offshore wind port is currently under construction in Martha’s Vineyard.

“Massachusetts has been a national leader in the offshore wind industry and today’s announcement is another major milestone with the selection of two projects that double the amount of offshore wind power secured by the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement.

“The bipartisan energy legislation our administration worked with the Legislature to pass in 2016 has unlocked record low pricing and significant economic investment through three separate procurements, and the projects selected today further illustrate the potential offshore wind presents for our climate goals, our local workforce and our port communities.”

Dubbed Commonwealth Wind, the Salem project was established by Vineyard Wind and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). Under a proposed agreement with the Crowley Maritime Corporation and the City of Salem, 42 acres of land are to be purchased by CIP to serve as the offshore wind-port operator for the area. It would provide 1,200 MW of clean and affordable energy to Massachusetts ratepayers, the Baker-Polito administration said.

Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll said that the selection of Commonwealth Wind marks a new chapter for the city, saying it would bring in new jobs, address climate change and expand the city’s tax base.

“Today, with this announcement, that legacy will continue with a new focus on a clean-energy future, based on renewable power and with a commitment to real action to mitigate climate change,” said Driscoll. “I very much look forward to working with the Vineyard and Crowley teams, as well as our local stakeholders here in the community, as this exciting new opportunity now officially moves ahead.”

Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T. Pedersen said that the project will also help to improve U.S. supply chains and the offshore wind industry as a whole.

“We talk often of the jobs created directly by offshore wind, but just as important to the success of this industry are the jobs that can and must be created in both the U.S. supply chain and in the overall service of the industry,” says Pedersen. “Commonwealth Wind builds on both of these goals by expanding the base of the industry to both the South Coast and the North Shore, including bringing the first tier-one manufacturer to the state, in addition to investing millions of dollars to increase diversity and inclusion, not to mention, innovation.”

Contracts with both projects are expected to be negotiated by March 28. The deadline for the submission of the final contracts for approval by the Department of Public Utilities is April 27.

Baker says that the two new offshore programs will help the Commonwealth reach its goal of 3,200 MW of power, as outlined in a law promoting clean energy signed in 2016. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito called Friday’s selections “historic.”

“This historic procurement builds on our administration’s continued investments in climate and clean-energy policies that have helped reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions in the Commonwealth,” said Polito. “These procurements have increased the emphasis on environmental justice and workforce diversity, maintained cost-effectiveness and increased the size and scale of the solicitation, securing significant benefits for Massachusetts ratepayers.”

