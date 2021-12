PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officers investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old found several guns inside an SUV early Thursday morning, resulting in one person being taken into custody. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the Logan neighborhood. The teenaged victim was in the 4900 block of North 11th Street, talking to his father and brother, when a vehicle drove by and shot him in the foot, the department said. This happened around 8:13 p.m. About three hours later, officers in the Harrowgate section of the city noticed an SUV that may have been involved in that shooting. When police pulled the vehicle over in the 3500 block of I Street, multiple people ran out of the SUV. There were multiple guns found inside the vehicle. Police took one person into custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO