Keith M. Cahill, 38, Iraq War veteran with an affinity for nutcrackers

Louis Nelson is living a fascinating life. Former Army helicopter pilot. Visionary artist and designer of the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall. Author of a new memoir about that memorial, what he calls a "war monument mystery." And husband of iconic singer-songwriter Judy Collins. But for all the interesting experiences over many years, Nelson will never forget the silence of childhood growing up in Long Island City. "I didn't question things a lot," he told me in a phone conversation from his home in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Nelson was born during the Great Depression, somewhere between the Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation. "I don't believe people fit comfortably into these generations, but there's some sense to it." It was the era of Truman and Eisenhower, the afterglow of victory in World War II fading and America entering a new war on the Korean peninsula. "Korea was heavy in the wind," Nelson recalled.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO