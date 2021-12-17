Police Log: 12-18-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Tammy Anketell , of 34 Essex St., was arrested on a warrant and charged with credit card fraud under $1,200 and receiving a stolen credit card at 3:22 p.m. Friday.

Edwin Chun-Ramos , 18, of 37 Adams St., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 3:50 p.m. Friday.

Carlos Flores Martinez , 33, of 22 Atkinson St., was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, motor vehicle lights violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, number plate violation to conceal ID, uninsured motor vehicle/trailer, Class B drug possession, resisting arrest, carrying a dangerous weapon, unregistered motor vehicle and on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operating without an ignition at 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

Jayme Spinelli , 27, of 11 Bay Road, Revere, was arrested and charged with trespassing and shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 10:05 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 3:52 p.m. Thursday at 53 Union St.; at 12:32 a.m. Friday at 20 Sagamore St.; at 1:23 a.m. Friday at Broadway and Euclid Avenue; at 12:44 p.m. Friday on Wyoma Square.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:28 p.m. Thursday at Lawton and Western avenues; at 7:18 p.m. Thursday at 325 Boston St.; at 11:53 p.m. Thursday at 260 Boston St.; at 6:39 a.m. Friday at Light and Summer streets; at 6:57 a.m. Friday at 36 Market St.; at 7:18 a.m. Friday at Kettle Cuisine, Inc. at 300 Lynnway; at 8:04 a.m. Friday at 1 Market St.; at 9:39 a.m. Friday at Chestnut and Maple streets; at 10:16 a.m. Friday at 269 Union St.; at 12:16 p.m. Friday at Adams and Chestnut streets; at 2:05 p.m. Friday at 11 Webster St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 5:32 p.m. Thursday at Lyman and Washington streets.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 4:54 p.m. Thursday at 18 Etna Place.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 6:11 p.m. Thursday at 48 Brimblecom St.

Gunshots

A report of a gunshot at 5:28 p.m. Thursday at 70 Lafayette Park.

Overdose

A report of an opiate overdose at 6:32 p.m. Thursday at 19 Pinkham St.; at 1:47 a.m. Friday at 50 Lynnway; at 12:03 p.m. Friday at 4 Houghton St.

Theft

A report of a robbery at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 734 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 8:44 p.m. Thursday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway.

MARBLEHEAD



Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:24 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic Avenue and Chestnut Street; at 6:44 p.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street; at 8:26 p.m. Thursday on Lafayette Street.

NAHANT

Complaints

At 12:05 p.m. Thursday, a caller from Maolis Road reported her neighbor was putting lobster traps up against her fence and the traps were attracting mice. The caller claimed that her fence was rotting due to the lobster traps.

A report of suspicious activity at 10:51 p.m. Thursday at Tides Restaurant on Wilson Road. A caller reported her boyfriend was chased by a man with a knife on the beach. Police searched the area and found no unusual activity.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 1:56 p.m. Thursday at Stanzy’s Country Ranch at 1 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:48 p.m. Thursday on Northshore Road.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 4:11 p.m. Thursday at Oliveira’s Restaurant at 135 Washington St. A person walked into the station to report an assault that occurred in October.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at 21 Harris St. A person was reportedly chasing a man who he thought had stolen from the garage; a fight was in progress. Abel Perry, 51, of 23 Harris St., Apt. 2, was issued a summons for attempting to commit a crime.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 23 Warren St. The man, who overdosed in a bathtub, was taken to Lahey Hospital.

Theft

A stolen license plate was reported at 8:44 p.m. Thursday at 6 Allens Lane.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 5:59 p.m. Thursday at U-Haul at 66 Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:41 p.m. Thursday at Flex Fitness at 304 Lincoln Ave.

A motor vehicle breaking and entering was reported at 7:49 p.m. Thursday at Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home at 549 Lincoln Ave. A caller reported someone broke her car window and stole her purse.

A report of a breaking and entering at 10:48 p.m. Thursday at 59 Lincoln Ave. A caller thought his house was broken into based on his back door being open and his safe being gone.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 9:43 p.m. Thursday at Walmart at 770 Broadway. A woman reported that someone may have punctured her passenger’s side rear tire while she was parked at Walmart. She said the tire did not go flat until she started driving on Route 1. Police said there were no suspects.

