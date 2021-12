Stephen A. Smith, who has been a prominent supporter of getting vaccinated, announced Tuesday morning that he tested positive for Covid-19. Smith stated he had not yet received a booster shot, but his symptoms were mild. The First Take host quickly transitioned to the way Covid is currently ravaging the sports world and the shocking decision by the Brooklyn Nets to bring back unvaccinated superstar Kyrie Irving as a part-time player.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO