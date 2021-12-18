ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Holiday travel rush

By April Hettinger
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to this CNN report, many American are already starting their...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. travelers stay closer to home as Omicron looms

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Carla Benton, a Chicago-based book copy editor, was preparing for a Christmas trip to Europe when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus began to make headlines in late November. She quickly canceled her international travel plans due to rapidly changing travel restrictions and testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

A Perfect Storm of Problems Has Airline Employees Bracing For an Especially Hellish Holiday Travel Season

American Airlines pilot Celeste Pasqua Pearce knew it was going to be a rough start to the holiday travel season. On a flight over the long Thanksgiving weekend, a flight attendant took away a first class seat from a toddler traveling with his parents. The parents had paid for the seat, but the flight was oversold and the flight attendant was looking for any way to fit more passengers on the plane. She didn’t even ask; she just told the parents she was taking it. Luckily it was a short haul: John F. Kennedy Airport to Miami International Airport. But it still meant unhappy parents with their squirmy toddler suddenly and unexpectedly a lap child. “I am sure that they will be refunded for the seat, but they weren’t happy about the last minute-change,” says Pasqua Pearce.
TRAVEL
KITV.com

USPS extending "Santa-days" to accommodate holiday rush

HONOLULU (KITV4) - USPS is announcing it will be extending its "Santa-days" at four post offices on Oahu this holiday season. The extended retail hours for the next two Saturdays (December 11 and 18) are for Ala Moana, Kihei, Makiki, and Waialae post offices. “We’re beginning to see a surge...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Holiday Season#Kyma#Kecy Cnn#American
kyma.com

Availability for awards travel is higher than normal

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Exchanging credit card points is much easier making it the perfect time to plan your holiday trip. This year, availability for awards travel is higher. CBS reporter, Wendy Gillette tells us of some of the ways to cash in.
TRAVEL
FOX 21 Online

Businesses See Rush of Last Minute Holiday Shoppers

DULUTH, Minn. – With only a few more shopping days left before Christmas, businesses across the Northland are seeing plenty of last minute shoppers. At Fitger’s Mall, business managers say they have been busy the past few days, continuing what has been a strong season. Denise Kaitala, a...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
hawaiinewsnow.com

As airports brace for holiday rush, officials advise travelers to plan ahead and arrive early

Dr. Richard Fujie is co-owner of the King Street Pet Hospital. Today, we're talking about avoiding holiday hazards for your pet. Sunrise Book Club: "The Midnight Library" If you've ever wondered or regretted decisions in your life, this novel is for you. At times it gets philosophical as it chronicles the journey of Nora Seed as she searches her alternative worlds to find out what is really important to her.
LIFESTYLE
kyma.com

Thailand suspends shortened quarantine for travelers

BANGKOK, Thai. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Thailand's government recently announced a suspension of a scheme for vaccinated travelers to enter the country without a long quarantine. The Test & Go program will be discontinued on Wednesday and have travelers go through a hotel quarantine for at least seven days. Before being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

2M screened by TSA for fifth day in a row

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Reports say the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has screen more than two million people for the fifth day in a row. This report follows the holiday travel rush near Christmas as more are expected to enter airports through the first week of January. The TSA is...
LIFESTYLE
WMDT.com

Local mailing companies react to holiday rush

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – If you’re planning on sending a loved one a gift in time for Christmas Day, time is running out. Wednesday the 15th was the last day major carriers like UPS and FedEx would accept ground packages for delivery in time for Christmas. Local package shipping companies including Parcel Plus in Rehoboth Beach tell 47 ABC they have seen an uptick in people looking to send items locally and across the country this holiday season.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Philly

Holiday Travel Rush Officially Kicks Off At Philadelphia International Airport Despite Prominence Of Omicron

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The travel rush is officially on at Philadelphia International Airport. The holiday travel season officially kicked off Wednesday and more than 925,000 passengers are expected to pass through PHL over the next two weeks. First and foremost, travelers must wear a mask while in the airport and aboard their flight. This holiday travel season comes amid another COVID-19 surge, but still, people Eyewitness News spoke with say they had to make the trip home. “I get to go home, I get to go home, I get to go home,” said Rosetta Campbell, who’s traveling to Jackson, Mississippi. “I’m pretty...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Holiday Travelers At SFO Face Complications As Omicron Variant Spreads

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19 aren’t stopping holiday travelers at Bay Area airports. But many taking to the skies for the first time in a while are finding out, it’s complicated. Khadijah Camara of Oakland and her son are heading to Guinea for a family reunion, but are running into unexpected roadblocks. “The website said PCR or antigen,” Camara told KPIX 5. They paid for rapid antigen tests in Oakland recently but were told they needed a $300 PCR test at check-in at San Francisco International Airport. “All the stress that goes on with the holiday traveling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Travel Boom At MIA Comes As Omicron Cases Continue To Rise

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Holiday travel continues to boom as many who have not seen family in since the start of pandemic are flying again. “It’s crazy I think it’s a lot of people,” said traveler Tracy Stocklingsky, reacting to people packing airports in record numbers. TSA is now reporting that since December 16 they are screening more than 2 million people every day. The trend can be seen at Miami International Airport, where officials say they had the highest number of travelers ever last Sunday, breaking the previous travel record with more than 165,000 passengers. Officials say they don’t see things slowing anytime soon. “We...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

Sunday Expected To Be Busiest Holiday Travel Day At Twin Cities Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Airport officials in the Twin Cities say that the day after Christmas is shaping up to be the biggest travel day of the holiday season. The Metropolitan Airports Commission says roughly 35,000 passengers are expected to clear TSA checkpoints at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. Similar crowds are expected Monday. These numbers are significantly higher than travel figures last year, when U.S. air travel was down about 60% due the first-year impacts of COVID-19. In 2020, only 21,000 travelers entered the Minneapolis airport the day after Christmas. In pre-pandemic years, holiday travel peaks were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy