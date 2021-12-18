Holiday travel rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The travel rush is officially on at Philadelphia International Airport. The holiday travel season officially kicked off Wednesday and more than 925,000 passengers are expected to pass through PHL over the next two weeks.
First and foremost, travelers must wear a mask while in the airport and aboard their flight. This holiday travel season comes amid another COVID-19 surge, but still, people Eyewitness News spoke with say they had to make the trip home.
“I get to go home, I get to go home, I get to go home,” said Rosetta Campbell, who’s traveling to Jackson, Mississippi. “I’m pretty...
