Public Safety

Plea deal reached in San Francisco public corruption case

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco's former public works director agreed to plead guilty on Friday to accepting bribes and kickbacks to settle a federal corruption case that has ensnared several City Hall officials and insiders. In agreeing to plead guilty to a federal fraud charge, Mohammed Nuru admitted to “a staggering amount...

#Corruption#San Francisco City Hall#Fbi#Money Laundering
