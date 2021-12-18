ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for December 17

By Rodney Lamp
 5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia . This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday.

For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

Active cases of coronavirus in north central WV

Further coronavirus coverage can be found here .

U.S. Air Force recognizes Fairmont State program for it’s excellence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont State University program was recognized for its excellence.   The United States Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps and Aviation Accreditation Board International Flight Academy Annual Review in Atlanta recognized the university’s JROTC flight program.  It was among four universities named with notable programs.  Nine high school students in the program completed training to receive […]
Mon Power working to upgrade plants, reduce environmental impact

Fairmont W.Va. – Mon Power and Potomac Edison have applied for approval from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia for an environmental compliance program. The program will affect Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville and Harrison Power Station in Haywood. The project will cost roughly $142 million and will consist of two wastewater treatment […]
wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

