ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York man sentenced to more than two years in prison for posting threats against Warnock and Congress

By CNN Newsource
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdFSZ_0dQ9Clcd00

A New York man was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison for posting online violent threats against Congress and a then-newly elected Democratic senator ahead of and during the January 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the Brooklyn US attorney’s office.

Eduard Florea posted several violent comments from his Parler account, under the name “LoneWolfWar,” on January 5 and 6, according to previous court filings. Some of those comments, according to the filings, were aimed at Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat whose win on January 5 helped the party secure control of the Senate.

“With today’s sentence, the defendant faces serious consequences for threatening the life of United States Senator Raphael Warnock as part of his effort to foment violence at the Capital on January 6, 2021 in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Florea pleaded guilty in August to one count of transmitting threats to injure and one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felon. He faced up to 15 years in prison, but a spokesperson for the prosecutors told CNN earlier this year that the estimated sentencing guideline is 15-21 months.

When the FBI executed a search warrant on Florea’s home in Queens on January 12, he was found to be in possession of about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, according to previous court filings.

Florea posted a number of different threatening comments online earlier this year, according to a January 22 indictment, including one in which he said Warnock “is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he’s swinging with the f**king fish.”

Florea commented on another Parler user’s post about Warnock with the remark, “Dead man can pass sh*t laws,” according to the filings. As the Capitol siege was underway on January 6, he posted several more comments about traveling to Washington to “attack from all sides” and to “unleash some violence,” according to the indictment.

Court filings indicate Florea did not participate in the insurrection at the Capitol.

Before the threatening comments about Warnock, Florea posted on Parler on January 5 that “we need to all come to an agreement … and go armed … and really take back Washington,” according to the indictment.

During the hours that the Capitol was being ransacked, Florea continued to post threatening comments including, “We need to regroup outside of DC and attack from all sides … talking to some other guys … I will keep watching for the signal,” according to prosecutors.

Other comments, according to the court filings, said: “The time for peace and civility is over … / 3 cars full of armed patriots are enroute from NY / 3 cars of armed patriots heading into DC from NY / Guns cleaned loaded … got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy … we are just waiting for the word.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Florida man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

TAMPA, Fla. — The fate of a Largo man who pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been determined. Robert Palmer has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars by a federal judge for his role in the riot. It's the toughest sentence delivered to date in a Capitol riot case.
TAMPA, FL
arcamax.com

Queens man who threatened to kill Sen. Raphael Warnock sentenced to 33 months in prison

A Queens Proud Boys supporter who said that Sen. Raphael Warnock would be “swinging with the f---ing fish” was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison Thursday. Eduard Florea, 41, posted the threat on social media the day before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. He’d hoped to join President Donald Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. on the day of the insurrection, but was unable to find a ride.
QUEENS, NY
cenlanow.com

Alexandria man sentenced to over 15 years in prison

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Alexandria man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison after attempting to ship three packages containing a combined amount of 18 pounds of methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Louisiana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District. Derrick Felton, 43, of Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Fort Smith Woman Sentenced to More Than 3 Years In Federal Prison For Pandemic Benefits Fraud Scheme

FORT SMITH – A Fort Smith woman was sentenced on December 8, 2021 to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $120,978.00 in restitution following her guilty plea to one count of Wire Fraud. The Honorable Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
Shore News Network

Operation Shutdown Corner Update: Last of 17 Defendants Sentenced to More than 16 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The last of 17 defendants was sentenced for his participation in an extensive drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating between California and the Southern District of West Virginia. Oyontikeyta V. Jones, 43, of Beckley, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
BECKLEY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Whitehall man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for homemade bombs, explosives

PITTSBURGH — A former Whitehall man was sentenced in federal court to five years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of making homemade bombs and explosives. Federal officials said Kurt Cofano, 34, waved a Mt. Lebanon police officer over to his vehicle in July 2020. When police approached, they saw weapons in plain view, and Cofano told them he had M80 type devices in the vehicle along with guns. Officers got a search warrant and found equipment for making bombs such as detonators, triggers and fuses; short-barreled long guns; ammunition; and marijuana in the car.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
MSNBC

How Jim Jordan could wind up getting arrested by Congress

Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Guns#Fbi#Democratic#Senate#Capital#Cnn
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Oldest January 6 rioter, an 81-year-old Army veteran, is sentenced to three years probation after telling judge he breached the Capitol because he 'got bored' sitting at home alone

The oldest January 6 rioter, an 81-year-old Army veteran, has been sentenced to three years probation for storming the Capitol. Gary Wickersham told the judge he went to Washington DC because he 'got bored' sitting alone at home as he pleaded for mercy, calling the trespassing 'a dark blot' on his otherwise unblemished character.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Times

Flynn asks court for restraining order against Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over one of her panels’ attempts to get his private phone records. Mr. Flynn filed his suit Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, asking the court for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Mrs. Pelosi and her special committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy