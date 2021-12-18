ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Neal’s POV: A man helps those in need after tornado outbreak in Mayfield, Kentucky

By Neal Barton
 5 days ago

This story was confirmed by NBC news. You know by now about Friday night’s tornado outbreak. Mayfield, KY was hit the worst. One local man did the best he could to forget the obstacles. What can he do? He did this. This man drove half an hour with a grill and a truckload of food and parked right in the middle of Mayfield.

He told reporters… “I know they don’t have electricity. No restaurants. No running water. I just figured I would do what I could do. So I showed up with some food and some water.”

This man’s name is Jim Finch. Be like Jim Finch. I know I`ll try. What about you?

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK neal barton.

