Naugatuck, CT

Teen arrest over threats at Naugatuck school district

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Naugatuck Police arrest a teen in connection with a threat allegedly made against the school district.

Police say the 13-year-old City Hill Student allegedly shared a social media post, suggesting fellow students stay home from school on Friday because of what he might do.

The town's police department learned of the threat through circulating social media posts.

The teen has been charged with breach of peace.

Naugatuck Police Officers were posted at Borough schools in an abundance of caution.

