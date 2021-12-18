ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA, players agree to additional COVID protocols through holidays

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ae9Qa_0dQ9Axth00

(AP) – The NBA and its players have agreed to enhanced health and safety protocols through the holiday season in response to rising virus numbers, with additional testing coming and a return to mask usage in many situations.

NFL updates protocols in response to COVID-19 cases

The upgraded mask rules will be in place “until agreed otherwise by the NBA and Players Association,” according to a memo shared with teams Thursday night and obtained by The Associated Press. Masks need to be worn again in almost all circumstances during team activities — including travel, when on the bench during games, in meetings and locker room, weight room and training room settings.

The exceptions: during on-court basketball activities for players, and for head coaches during games.

Testing will be increased from Dec. 26 through Jan. 8, the league said. The league also told teams that more requirements and recommendations would be coming in the next few days, “to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread within the team environment.”

The memo was released on the same day that Russell Westbrook entered the health and safety protocols, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden as past league MVPs currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns.

Westbrook played 42 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in their overtime win at Dallas. The Lakers said he would not play Friday night in Minnesota, along with four other players because of virus issues and two more because of injuries. ESPN, however, reported that one of the five Lakers in the protocols — Malik Monk — tested out Thursday night, which would make him eligible to play Friday.

Chiefs beat Chargers in battle for AFC West lead

If granted permission by the NBA to sign reinforcements and temporarily exceed the roster-size limit, the Lakers were planning to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day hardship contract Friday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the pending league approval.

As of Thursday evening, there were at least 39 players — roughly 8% of the league’s total player roster — from at least 13 different teams known to be in the league’s protocols. Chicago had a league-high eight players known to be in protocols, one more than Brooklyn. Harden and Antetokounmpo both entered the protocols earlier this week.

Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr., speaking to reporters in Phoenix before the Wizards’ game there Thursday, said the rise in numbers — in the NBA, other leagues and around the country — is “a huge concern.”

“Protocols are put in place,” Unseld said. “We’ve been testing for some time now with the cases that we’ve had. It’s not unusual. It’s not unique to our team. Obviously, look around the landscape of the league and this country; there’s been a dramatic uptick in cases. Knock on wood, the severity of those cases and the rate of hospitalizations don’t appear to be as dramatic. But it’s still very real.”

Douglas County reports first confirmed case of omicron variant

Thomas scored 42 points for Grand Rapids in a G League game Wednesday night and recently appeared in two games for USA Basketball in World Cup qualifying games in Mexico. He was in the NBA briefly last season, averaging 7.7 points in three games with New Orleans.

If it happens, it’ll be his second stint with the Lakers. He appeared in 17 games with them during the 2017-18 season.

“For me, personally, the ultimate goal is to get back in the NBA,” Thomas, who averaged 29 points for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17 and spent a considerable amount of time battling injuries since, said last month. “But I just love playing the game of basketball. … I love competing and I love playing against the best players in the world.”

There was a bit of good news Thursday when the Bulls revealed that two of their 10 players who entered protocols have since been cleared for a return.

The Bulls had two games this week postponed because of a player shortage. For now, they’re scheduled to return to play Sunday at home against the Lakers.

“We got hit really hard with all this and we lost a lot of players,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Thursday. “Other teams have maybe been hit a little bit, but not as much.”

The NBA was up to 430 games played as of Thursday, or 35% of the season. The two Bulls games this week are the only ones postponed by virus concerns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

KU basketball game cancelled due to COVID concerns

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball has cancelled their game with Colorado scheduled for Tuesday. The Jayhawks were scheduled to play Colorado in Boulder. The team announced the cancellation less than two hours before the game was scheduled to tipoff. “Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of […]
LAWRENCE, KS
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Isaiah Thomas
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Covid#Ap#Players Association#The Associated Press#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn#Afc West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
ESPN

Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

LOS ANGELES -- — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To Chicago

Ever since the Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998 with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the “Last Dance” team, this franchise has been rebuilding. They came close to having a real championship contender with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, but Chicago has only advanced past the first-round of the playoffs four times since 1998 and they have made the Eastern Conference Finals just once.
NBA
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy