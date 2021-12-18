ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bishop Sycamore: State report finds ‘numerous disturbing allegations’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Hofmann
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDpV1_0dQ9Aqic00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An investigation into football school Bishop Sycamore, which gained notoriety after it was trounced during a football game on ESPN in August, found “numerous disturbing allegations,” according to a statement Friday from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

DeWine said he would ask Attorney General Dave Yost to determine whether Bishop Sycamore, based in Columbus, violated any civil or criminal laws.

The 79-page report from the state Department of Education concluded, “There is no evidence that Bishop Sycamore High School is meeting the minimum standards for non-chartered, non-tax supported schools” after it filed paperwork as one in consecutive years.

3 NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

“This report confirms numerous disturbing allegations regarding Bishop Sycamore,” DeWine said in the statement. “There is no evidence that the ‘school’ enrolled students this year, had a physical location for classes to meet, employed teachers, nor offered any academic program meeting minimum standards.”

The report, which can be read in full at this link , also included multiple recommendations for schools that seek similar status.

Bishop Sycamore was one of the stranger news stories of 2021. On Aug. 29, it played IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, in Canton and lost 58-0. During the game, ESPN commentators openly questioned whether the game should be played.

“Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster, and to be frank, a lot of that, we could not verify,” ESPN’s Anish Shroff said. “They did not show up in our database, they did not show up in the databases of other recruiting services.”

Son’s hilarious, shocking obituary for mom goes viral: ‘Most interesting obit I have ever read’

Over the next days, Bishop Sycamore fired its coach and quickly replaced him. Nexstar’s WCMH investigated the school and interviewed the new coach . The school became the subject of memes . Then, as DeWine moved to open the investigation, future opponents began canceling their games against Bishop Sycamore.

The new coach, Tyren Jackson, said at the time that Bishop Sycamore identifying as a school was a misconception.

“We do not offer curriculum,” he said. “We are not a school. That’s not what Bishop Sycamore is, and I think that’s what the biggest misconception about us was, and that was our fault. Because that was a mistake on paperwork.”

State investigators included that comment from Jackson in its report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Deputy Bryan Hicks has returned to the Tri-State

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) – After rehabilitating in Chicago for two months, Deputy Hicks is back home. Tammy Hicks, his wife, was by his side the entire time, and a crowd was ready to greet him at an airport when he returned. Cindy and Keith Hicks, Deputy Hicks’s parents, said, “It’s been tough. We’ve had […]
DEPUTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missouri meets medical marijuana milestone

MISSOURI — Barely a year after medical marijuana went on sale in Missouri, the industry has reached a big milestone. The state Department of Health and Senior Services reports sales have passed the $200 million mark. Official sales kicked off 14 months ago. To date, more than 158,000 patients are approved to buy medical marijuana, […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
City
Sycamore, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Canton, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Obituaries
City
Florida, OH
WEHT/WTVW

How much have overdose deaths increased in Indiana during the pandemic?

(STACKER) — The coronavirus has caused increased stress and isolation for many people. Some have turned to substance abuse or increased the quantity and frequency of drug use during the coronavirus restrictions. Others turned to new drugs if their preferred drug became more difficult to access. More drug users were using alone due to social distancing […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana’s attorney general warns of charity scams

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Indiana residents to be aware of the types of charities that could possibly be scams. Rokita says that the best course of action to take at this time is to do careful research before donating to charities in case these charities are illegitimate or Hoosiers risk […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Parsons Police up reward in dog killer search to $30,000

PARSONS, Kans. — Due to an abundance of support not just locally, but nationally, the Parsons Police Department has raised the reward to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ranger’s killer. Ranger was a black, pure bred German Shepherd puppy owned by a PPD officer that was found dead in the owner’s backyard […]
PARSONS, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Img Academy#American Football#Wcmh#Espn#Img Academy Of#Division#Nexstar
WEHT/WTVW

Friends and family welcome Deputy Hicks back to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After months of rehabilitation, Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks is finally back home in the Tri-State. It’s been a very emotional day for his friends and family who were so anxious to welcome him back. Keith and Cindy Hicks received an early Christmas present – their son is back home. Deputy […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

FEMA extends assistance for places of worship, nonprofits

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by severe storms and tornadoes. There are some conditions that facilities must have to be eligible for this: Have sustained damage caused by the December 10 severe […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy