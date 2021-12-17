ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-80 to shut down temporarily over Donner Summit Saturday morning

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 80 over Donner Summit will shut down temporarily on Saturday morning for emergency work,...

Related
Modesto Bee

Update: Higher water expected after release from Tuolumne County lake with cracked dam

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department issued evacuation advisories for residents in a Twain Harte neighborhood after cracks were found in a nearby dam. “Reports of a loud ‘explosion’ noise at the Twain Harte Lake Dam sent first responders to investigate,” the department wrote in a post on its Facebook page just after noon Thursday. “The result was the discovery of some cracks to the dam.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Major I-80 Stretch In Sierra To Be Shut Down Saturday Morning For PG&E Repairs

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A major stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra will see an hours-long closure early Saturday morning for emergency Pacific Gas and Electric repair work. According to Caltrans, PG&E will repair a transmission line in Cisco Grove and a distribution line in Kingvale. The lines were reportedly damaged during the early week storm that brought heavy rain and snow to the region. A portion of Highway 20 near the I-80 connector will be impacted, too. The closures are as follows: Westbound 80 at the Nevada state line, trucks only, starting at 4:15 a.m. WB at Donner Lake Interchange, 4:45 a.m. WB at Kingvale, 5 a.m. Eastbound at Nyack, 4:45 a.m. EB at Cisco Grove, 5 a.m. EB 20 in Nevada City, 4 a.m. (credit: Caltrans) All lanes are expected to be fully reopened by 7 a.m.
TRUCKEE, CA
kprl.com

Highway One Closed 12.16.2021

Highway one closed temporarily because of storm damage. Caltrans saying 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours along highway one. That caused some mud and rock slides near Cow Cliffs, Paul’s Slide and other areas. Some areas reopened with one way traffic control. Message boards are notifying motorists...
TRAFFIC
State
Nevada State
FOX Reno

Deadly Cisco Grove crash shut down I-80 west of Nevada border Wednesday

Caltrans District 3 officials have confirmed I-80 west as the Nevada-California border is back open to all vehicles after shutting completely for a little over a half hour Wednesday evening. Original story:. Police are turning all vehicles around on I-80 west Wednesday night as crews investigate a deadly crash in...
NEVADA STATE
county10.com

I-25 and I-80 closures continue Saturday morning

(Wyoming) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation continues to work on roads impacted by winter conditions this weekend. As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne was closed and I-80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne is closed. Sections of I-80 from Wamsutter to Rock Springs are also closed...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento’s Tower Bridge Broken With No Estimated Time For Repair

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Tower Bridge is broken and there’s no estimated time for it to be fixed. Caltrans says the electrical supply to the bridge’s main motor went out late friday night, which means the drawbridge is stuck in the down position. Cars are still able to cross the span, but sailboats, riverboats and other tall ships are currently unable to pass underneath. Caltrans says the motor and broken electrical equipment dates back to the 1930s when the bridge first opened. It was due to be replaced next summer. Caltrans says the malfunction is not related to last week’s downtown power outage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Reno

Sierra storm brings chain controls, impacts holiday travel

I-80: Westbound traffic being turned around at Nevada-California state line due to spinouts. Eastbound traffic being held at both Nyack and Donner Summit due to multiple spinouts, no estimated time for reopening. SR-89: Pickett's Pass to Luther Pass. SR-267:. Truckee to Kings Beach. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers. SR-88 Hams Station...
TRAFFIC
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT trains crews in Fremont County to break up large boulders that fall on highways

COTOPAXI, Colo. (KRDO) -- The region's dry weather has reduced the likelihood of rocks -- especially large boulders -- falling on highways in mountainous areas of southern Colorado. Wet weather and freeze-thaw cycles can crack rocks and sent them tumbling down narrow passes and canyons, damaging the pavement and blocking traffic for hours, if not The post CDOT trains crews in Fremont County to break up large boulders that fall on highways appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KTSM

Thursday morning deadly crash shuts down stretch of I-10 near Clint

EL PASO, Texas – (KTSM)- A deadly crash in east El Paso County shut down a stretch of I-10 west Thursday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:15 a.m. El Paso County Sheriff’s officials told KTSM, I-10 from Clint to Horizon westbound was closed until 10:30, as authorities investigated the deadly crash. A sheriff’s spokeswoman […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
kjzz.com

UHP: Slick roads lead to 6 crashes, road closures in Provo Canyon

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported a total of six crashes in Provo Canyon were all due to Thursday morning's slick roads. Officials closed the highway at milepost 15, just north of the State Road 92 junction, due to the crashes. Sgt. Roden with UHP said...
PROVO, UT
cbslocal.com

Voluntary Evacuation Warnings Issued In Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Southland prepares for another incoming storm set to arrive Thursday. Orange County (Evacuation Order): A voluntary evacuation order will take effect Thursday morning for the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in the Bond Fire burn area, Orange County officials announced Wednesday. The warning was issued due to potential flooding and debris flows from a pending storm expected to move into the Southland Wednesday bringing rain Thursday. The order will take effect at 8 a.m., advising residents to leave the area or prepare to evacuate quickly, particularly those with disabilities or mobility issues. Some streets in the area will be restricted to local traffic only beginning at 8 a.m. The Bond Scar ravaged the area, causing nearly $500,000 of damage last year. Experts are concerned that the vegetation has not had enough time to grow and hold the land in place during a big storm. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in effect from Thursday night until Friday morning for coastal and inland Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff Issues Evacuation Advisory For Parts Of Tuolumne County After Cracks Found In Twain Harte Lake Dam

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A report of a loud “explosion” led to the discovery of some cracks in the Twain Harte Lake Dam on Thursday, authorities say. According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, first responders went to investigate the noise and discovered some cracks in the dam. Officials say there were no signs of explosive devices found. Instead, authorities believe people most likely heard rock at the dam cracking. The sheriff’s office says water will be released from the lake due to the situation. An evacuation advisory has been issued for the following areas downstream from the dam: Good Shepherd Drive, Lucky Strike Trail...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

