Hawaii Bowl: Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7), Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN). Line: Memphis by 8, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series Record: First meeting. Memphis is looking to win bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history. It beat Florida Atlantic 25-10 in last year's Montgomery Bowl for its first bowl victory since it beat BYU 55-48 in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl. With a win Friday, Hawaii would close out its season with its first three-game win streak of the year. The Tigers and Rainbow Warriors each faced seven bowl-bound teams during the regular season; both teams are 2-5 in those contests. They do not share a common opponent this season, and this will be the first meeting between the schools.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO