Form 4 Cerevel Therapeutics For: Dec 15 Filed by: Renger John

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMLX) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to develop therapies that change the treatment paradigm for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases by keeping neurons alive. Unlike most other cells in the body that regularly die and are replaced as part of healthy function, mature neurons are normally resistant to cell death and generally cannot regenerate. We are pursuing commercialization of our product candidate, AMX0035, which we believe is the first drug candidate to show both a functional and survival benefit in a large-scale clinical trial of patients with ALS. We submitted a New Drug Submission, or NDS, in Canada in the second quarter of 2021 for AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS and a New Drug Application, or NDA, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, in the fourth quarter of 2021. We also intend to submit a Marketing Authorization Application, or MAA, in Europe in the first quarter of 2022. The results of our Phase 2 clinical trial of AMX0035, known as the CENTAUR trial, were published in September 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine and in October 2020 in the Journal of Muscle and Nerve and demonstrated functional and survival benefits for ALS patients. We believe AMX0035 has the potential to be a foundational therapy, meaning that it could be used alone or in conjunction with other therapies to change the treatment paradigm across a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases."

