Form 4 Cerevel Therapeutics For: Dec 15 Filed by: Renger John

 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially...

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Safehold Inc. For: Dec 22 Filed by: ISTAR INC.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. On December...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Dec 22 Filed by: Hyder Brent

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Wayfair Inc. For: Dec 21 Filed by: Oblak Steve

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SOC Telemed, Inc. For: Dec 20 Filed by: Mikula David

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HashiCorp, Inc. For: Dec 20 Filed by: Ford Todd R

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Each RSU...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Skillz Inc. For: Dec 22 Filed by: GAFFNEY CHRISTOPHER S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. This sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan adopted by the reporting person on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 QuantumScape Corp For: Dec 20 Filed by: Hettrich Kevin

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Biohaven Pharmaceutical For: Dec 20 Filed by: GREGORY JULIA P

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This exercise...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Lucira Health, Inc. For: Dec 23

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant’s telephone number, including area code:. (510) 350-8071. Not Applicable. (Former name or former...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) Announces 3M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $15,000,000 of gross proceeds to Sidus Space, Inc.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MFS GOVERNMENT MARKETS For: Jan 31 Filed by: Peacher Stephen Clarkson

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) CHRISTOPHER R. BOHANE...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMLX) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to develop therapies that change the treatment paradigm for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases by keeping neurons alive. Unlike most other cells in the body that regularly die and are replaced as part of healthy function, mature neurons are normally resistant to cell death and generally cannot regenerate. We are pursuing commercialization of our product candidate, AMX0035, which we believe is the first drug candidate to show both a functional and survival benefit in a large-scale clinical trial of patients with ALS. We submitted a New Drug Submission, or NDS, in Canada in the second quarter of 2021 for AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS and a New Drug Application, or NDA, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, in the fourth quarter of 2021. We also intend to submit a Marketing Authorization Application, or MAA, in Europe in the first quarter of 2022. The results of our Phase 2 clinical trial of AMX0035, known as the CENTAUR trial, were published in September 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine and in October 2020 in the Journal of Muscle and Nerve and demonstrated functional and survival benefits for ALS patients. We believe AMX0035 has the potential to be a foundational therapy, meaning that it could be used alone or in conjunction with other therapies to change the treatment paradigm across a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL For: Dec 17 Filed by: Frauendorfer Linda K

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MOVADO GROUP INC For: Dec 17 Filed by: GRINBERG EFRAIM

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals For: Dec 20 Filed by: Bunker Kevin D.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ContextLogic Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: Shah Devang

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale reported on this Form 4 represents shares sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 GREIF, INC For: Dec 20 Filed by: Rosgaard Ole G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares awarded pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan. No consideration was paid by the reporting person. Shares are...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP For: Dec 15 Filed by: Kortman Kelley

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents shares of Chimera common stock underlying restricted stock units ("RSUs"). Each RSU has the economic equivalent...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 APPLIED MATERIALS INC For: Dec 19 Filed by: Salehpour Ali

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents number of shares that were automatically withheld upon vesting of equity awards to cover tax withholding...
BUSINESS

