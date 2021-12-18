ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest teen after ‘hoax’ threat to Franklin High School

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — On Friday, Seattle Police arrested a 17-year-old girl for threats made against Franklin High School.

In a blog post, police said the girl told authorities the threats made on social media were a hoax.

Officers said the girl was released to her parents. County prosecutors will decide if she will be criminally charged.

Because of the nature of the threats, school officials closed Franklin High School on Wednesday.

Teachers on campus told KIRO7 that they were expected to use a PTO day on Wednesday, despite the school being closed for an investigation of a threat.

On Friday, a district spokesperson said that information was incorrect.

“Teachers do not need to take PTO for Wednesday. If they did, it will be reversed,” said Tim Robinson, spokesperson for Seattle Public Schools.

Robinson said they are working with Seattle Police, and that as of Friday they were not aware of any credible threats to any Seattle schools.

“Our school leaders, our Safety & Security team, and SPD work in partnership to address these types of issues and are ready to respond,” the district said in a statement. “We know that this disturbing circumstance — and other recent threats that have been directed at some of our schools — adds to the stress and anxiety that our students, families and staff are already experiencing.”

Farther north, Bothell High School told families on Friday it is investigating graffiti on campus that referenced violence.

In a letter to parents, the district superintendent said they shifted to virtual learning for Friday while they investigate.

“We will continue to take these threats seriously and we will continue to investigate along with law enforcement and District Safety and Security to identify the individual(s) responsible for disrupting the learning process. There will be consequences,” wrote Michelle Reid, superintendent of Northshore School District.

