Southerly winds will be breezy, with sustained speeds of around 15-25 mph and possible gusts up to 30-35 mph expected. Thursday afternoon will be warm and breezy. Afternoon highs will range in the upper 60s in the northeast to the lower 80s in the western counties. Southerly winds will be breezy, with sustained speeds of around 15-25 mph and possible gusts up to 30-35 mph expected. Prepare and fortify any outdoor decorations or coverings/tents. These breezy winds, coupled with low moisture and dried fuels, allow for the possibility for an enhanced fire weather threat for the western portion of the region. Make sure to take caution and avoid any activities that may produce fire starts.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO