Planful CEO - The Great Resignation is a culture problem, and finance leaders play an integral role

By Jon Reed
diginomica.com
 5 days ago

Last time I talked with Planful CEO Grant Halloran, we addressed the realities of continuous planning (Is continuous planning a realistic goal for finance teams?) Then came Planful Perform 2021, and our take on Planful's Predict news. This time around, Halloran had a different problem on his mind -...

diginomica.com

cheddar.com

The Great CEO Exodus of 2021

The last year saw a massive uptick in CEO turnover, with over 1,200 chief executives leaving their posts in 2021. According to a recent report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the main reasons cited were talent management, retention, hiring, and reimagining the workplace post-covid. Andrew Challenger, Senior Vice President, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Navigating 'The Great Resignation'

It’s frequently called “The Great Resignation,” the mass exodus of millions of employees leaving their jobs in recent months. How companies are finding opportunities and developing strategies to attract and keep workers during this period, also deemed, “The Great Reshuffling,” were part of a Table of Experts panel discussion, sponsored by Deloitte LLP and the Denver Business Journal. Chris Schmidt, Managing Partner for the Denver office of Deloitte LLP, moderated the virtual roundtable that was introduced by Kevin Pitts, Market President and Publisher of the Denver Business Journal. Local tech CEOs on the panel included Josh Disbrow, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Aytu BioPharma (AYTU); Brian Egan, co-founder and CEO, Evolve; John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO, Maxwell; and Thomas Sandgaard, chairman of the board, president and CEO, Zynex Medical (ZYXI). The four companies were among the nine Colorado organizations named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list this year. The list ranks the fastest-growing tech startups in the nation based on three-year revenue growth rate (2017-2020).
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Great Leaders Embody These 4 Principles, According to Best Buy's Former CEO

Being a successful leader calls for empathy and a noble purpose. That's according to Hubert Joly, the former CEO and chairman of Best Buy. He's credited with turning around the consumer electronics retailer, in the face of significant competition from e-commerce giant Amazon. By the time Joly stepped down as CEO in 2019, the Minneapolis-based company held steady with increases across revenue, market share, and margins.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
Credit Union Times

How the Great Resignation is Forcing Leaders to Think Differently About Teambuilding

The Great Resignation means companies can’t build teams the way they used to… that might actually be a good thing. In a new report on job openings and labor turnover just released this month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that more than 4.4 million people left their jobs in September of 2021. That’s a slight increase from the month prior and represents about 3% of the total American workforce.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
diginomica.com

2021 in review - the year in real world use cases

2021 has proven to be another disruptive year for enterprise technology buyers. The Vaccine Economy certainly began to take hold in certain regions of the world, but that doesn't mean any sort of ‘new normal' has emerged as of yet, particularly as the latest Omicron variant sweeps the world and further disruption is expected.
MARKETS
BlogHer

A Fair Race: Understanding the Difference Between Equity and Equality, a Q&A with Hue’s Fahad Khawaja

Oftentimes in the workplace, we hear organizations using the buzzword “equality” and explaining how important the term is to them. Maybe you’ve heard phrases such as “we really strive for equality here,” or “equality is one of our founding principles.” And while equality is important, it’s equity that many companies need to focus on. Yes, there’s more than a two-letter difference between the two terms. Equality means that everyone in the company is given the same resources and opportunities. Everyone gets the same support system, the same training and education, the same standing within departments. Equity, on the other hand, demonstrates...
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Facebook appeals UK ruling that it must sell Giphy

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta (FB.O) is appealing Britain's ruling that it must sell animated images platform Giphy, saying the evidence does not support the finding that the deal is a threat to its rivals or could impact competition in display advertising. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)...
BUSINESS
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH

