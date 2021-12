News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL)("Level 14" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated November 17, 2021, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report (the "Report") with respect to the Colpayoc gold prospect in northern Peru, which is comprised of 3 concessions totaling approximately 1,580 hectares (the "Property"). The Report, entitled, "Technical Report on the Colpayoc Gold Property", is written by Steven L. Park and dated effective December 20, 2021. Mr. Park is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO