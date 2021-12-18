Perry Township police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl is missing from Perry Township and authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

The girl, Angel Grose-Bloir, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. A clothing description was not provided.

Angel left Perry High School around 11:14 a.m. by an arranged transportation service, police said. She was dropped off in the 1000 block of Delia Avenue just before noon in Akron.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Perry Township police at 330-478-5121 ext. 1.

