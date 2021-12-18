ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In Fully Vaccinated Man In Riverside County

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Riverside County on Friday.

The individual is a 41-year-old fully vaccinated male from the western portion of the county whose name is not being released for privacy reasons.

“The reporting of this case reminds us of the importance of taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all its forms,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County public health officer.

Leung also urged residents to get their booster shots if they are already fully vaccinated.

The Delta and Omicron variants have been sending coronavirus cases soaring as holiday travel starts. The Omicron variant is now in at least 41 states.

For information about vaccine locations, visit myturn.ca.gov.

Comments / 26

Brian Mccourt
5d ago

Cases like this only prove that vaccine mandates will not be allowed.. This case alone sets a precedence against employer required mandates.

Reply(14)
13
Eric_M
4d ago

Fully Vaccinated from the omicron virus?????????????We dont have a vaccine for it yet!Do people really think it's the same as covid 19?? WOW !!!!!!

Reply
7
china briben
4d ago

Alec Baldwin has killed more people than omicron......🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🤣

Reply
13
