Public Health

Rockettes cancel 'Christmas Spectacular' due to COVID-19

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic Rockettes dance company has announced that the coronavirus has forced them to cancel the remainder of their shows this year. "We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," the group said in a statement Friday. "We had...

CBS New York

‘Hamilton’ Cancels Another Week Of Performances Due To COVID Outbreak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The show won’t go on this week for “Hamilton” on Broadway. This week’s performances will remain canceled due to a COVID outbreak among the cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/E6sRyQ5aK9 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 20, 2021 “In the ongoing effort to ensure the well being of our cast, crew and audience, this week’s performances of Hamilton on Broadway have been canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases,” the production said in a statement Monday. “On behalf of everyone at Hamilton, we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause.” Hamilton was one of several shows to cancel performances last week and remain closed over the weekend. Radio City Music Hall also scrapped the rest of its Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes. Hamilton says tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. CLICK HERE for more information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Hamilton,’ ‘Aladdin’ Broadway shows canceled through Christmas due to COVID-19

NEW YORK – Two popular Broadway shows in New York City have canceled performances until after Christmas due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases. “Hamilton” announced Monday performances for the week have been canceled. More information on upcoming performances will be announced as soon as possible. The Broadway show had also canceled several shows last week. “Aladdin,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
digg.com

Take A Peek Inside The 'Smallest Apartment In New York'

"Here is what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York," AJ Webber said in a viral TikTok video. "Whatever your expectations are, lower them." AJ Webber gave a tour of his 75 square foot apartment in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan that has shocked the internet.
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
The Independent

Fox News drops testing option for office workers and will require vaccination

Employees in Fox News’s New York office will now have to show proof of vaccine, the Fox Corporation told staff on Friday.The company is removing the choice for employees to opt for a test instead of a shot, and will require them to have their first dose by 27 December, the New York Times reported.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued a mandate that requires businesses to enforce vaccinations among their staff or face fines. The mayor called it a “pre-emptive strike” to curb the winter spread of Covid, and the highly contagious Omicron variant.“This is the biggest crisis...
CBS New York

Writer Of Broadway’s ‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ Forced Into Action On Stage After COVID Sidelines Star

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For some Broadway productions, even when the show goes on it does so without a full cast. That was particularly evident on Tuesday night, when a playwright jumped in to save the day, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. There was a triumphant curtain call at Broadway’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man.” Getting cheered and hugged was Keenan Scott II, who couldn’t quite believe he was really on stage, replacing star Esau Pritchett in the role of “Wisdom.” “It was definitely a lot of anxiety because not only remembering the lines, there’s blocking, there’s lighting cues,” Scott said. He is not cast member...
Daily Mail

'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters': Psaki claims shelves are 90% stocked with three days to Christmas and celebrates with NY Times article saying supply chain crisis is over

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a shot at 'doubters' and Scrooges who feared supply chain backlogs could hurt Christmas, as retailers managed to stock shelves in time for the holidays. 'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen,' Psaki crowed on Twitter....
Fox News

Fox News

