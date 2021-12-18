ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City man charged with murder after woman's body found in burning home

MASON CITY, Iowa — A Mason City man has been charged with murder for the death of a woman found in a burning home in September.

Dominick Degner, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe, whose body was found in a burning home at 123 N. Tennessee Avenue in Mason City on Sept. 7. Degner and Wolfe both lived at the residence, authorities said.

Degner is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Fire Marshal.

