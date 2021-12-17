ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Neutron vs F9R and SS

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

Honestly, I doubt that Neutron is going to beat F9R RTLS in per launch costs, never mind $/kg…at least not for several years. F9 operationally is a well oiled machine at this point, and will only be even more so when Neutron flies and they have another 100+ launches under their...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists demonstrate a novel rocket for deep-space exploration

The growing interest in deep-space exploration has sparked the need for powerful long-lived rocket systems to drive spacecraft through the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have now developed a tiny modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system called a Hall thruster that both increases the lifetime of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship launch performance RTLS vs hypothetical droneship.

1) the ratio of first stage to upper stage wet mass can go a lot higher if you go to down-range landing, taking advantage of the ability of stainless to withstand really high temperatures. 2) this is most helpful if youÂ’re going to a higher delta-v than LEO. For instance,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Progress on rapid booster reuse

Flights on NS boosters must be up around x10 mark. Not sure what flights on one carrying passengers is. Flights on NS boosters must be up around x10 mark. Not sure what flights on one carrying passengers is. I think Masten’s Xombie has done over 100 flights. Chris Whoever...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Vehicle#Rocket#Neutron Source#F9r#Ss#Asap
NASASpaceFlight.com

New Shepard - NS-xx Crewed - Q4/2022 (Justin Sun flight)

Space warriors? Ugh.... I suppose this crew concept got attention for Inspiration 4, presumably he'll think it'll help him flog some crypto nonsense. wow, scam artist running the next flight? Maybe he can make some NFTs of his tweets about this and sell them too... I am kind of wondering...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship Manufacturing Facility in Boca Chica

Paying another visit to help Mary with a surplus beer issue and to stick things in the sand. I tracked the power lines they're running to the site (250kv?) to a field across the road from a sub station just south of the airport. Based on the spacing of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Archimedes Engine Discussion.

How do you start such engine? Since when the engine is cool it doesn't gasify, no?. It's a gas generator engine so it doesn't rely on heating of the propellants in cooling channels for pump power. The cycle that does that is expander, and in expander engines just ambient heating of the engine is enough to heat hydrogen during start, which is what most existing expander engines use. No idea if that's sufficient for a methane engine. Someone might be able to speak to what Broadsword uses. But in any case, a gas generator engine will generally rely on something else as a starter charge. In SpaceX's Merlin they use TEA/TEB. RL may be able to use pressurized gaseous oxygen and methane, but we won't really know until they disclose more.
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

This is the last ever Progress M-M derived spacecraft to undock from ISS and deorbit from space. Any future derived Progress tug spacecraft would be from either the Progress MS series or the tentatively proposed Progress MS-M series (during/after 2024 for at minimum UM module dockings only once obsoleted KURS is replaced with IPS for Eagle (PTK-NP)/Eaglet (PTK-M) reusable crew and cargo spacecraft versions and the to be named TGK-PG disposable spacecraft).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

Abort systems impulse and thrust are sized to out run a blast wave and for pad aborts. An abort system does not outrun the blast wave which by its definition starts out at Mach 1 while the capsule is stationary. Blast waves/shock waves can travel much faster than Mach 1.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Would SpaceX be willing to add extra ISC laser link for communicating to ISS?

Re: Would SpaceX be willing to add extra ISC laser link for communicating to ISS?. Couldn't they just use RF like ground stations? They are in a lower orbit, so as long as the satellites moving roughly the same speed as them have laser link they would be good. Though being too close to the shell would probably put them into dead spots a fair bit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX wants NASA’s LC-49 for Starship Super Heavy launches

Does the Space Force control the old missile range south of the NASA facilities? I was wondering what if they could build down there if the Space Force would allow them? Since it was already developed back in the 1950's and 60's, it should only require rebuilding for SpaceX. Do...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

Did I miss something? Why are we talking about >3 Vac Raptors? Did they suddenly get smaller? I thought the size of the bells precluded more than 3 in a 9m rocket. Do you think there is not enough space for three more?. https://www.flickr.com/photos/spacex/51371124479/. The vehicle was always designed with...
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

An Engine beyond Raptor?

Any idea if the experience with the header tanks on the StarShip prototypes would help in the development of a pistonless-pumped engine in a hypothetical world where Spacex went down the flometrics route?. http://www.rocketfuelpump.com/technology/operation/. This is basically pressure fed engine, there is a reason you don't see pressure fed engines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship heat shield

Shows the pan of S21 heat shield and it appears to be heavily damaged from all the manufacturing activities. The hairline fractures are most likely from the flexing action of the skin when transported and lifted. It would point towards the heatshield application and transportation can be done only after the ship can be pressurized rigid, so at a very late stage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Chinese launch schedule

Is this as a suborbit or orbit launching ？It is over 100 km about 250 km. DUE TO AEROSPACE FLIGHT ACTIVITIES, THE FLIGHT SAFETY OF THE AIRCRAFT. 072526S 0902902E. SFC - UNL, DAILY 0000/0400, 30 DEC 00:00 2021 UNTIL 03 JAN. The last point (072526S 0902902E) seems strange. If...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Rocket Lab's Neutron: What Investors Need to Know

Give SpaceX credit. Its project to develop an entirely reusable "Starship" rocket to transport satellites to orbit, astronauts to the moon, and -- eventually -- colonists to Mars has captured the imagination of a nation. But SpaceX isn't the only space company with designs on the reusable rocket market. As...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Flight crew assignments

After replacing only one cosmonaut with the Soyuz MS-19 mission, maybe the russians could have been replaced Dubrov with Misurkin on the tourist flight Soyuz MS-20. Probably Dubrov don't have commander solo training, and/or the russians want to get a one-year medical data from him. But I can't understand why...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Ariane 5 VA256 - James Webb Space Telescope - NET 25 December 2021 (12:20 UTC)

For some reason the above tweet from ESA’s chief, and several others saying the same thing, are now deleted…. For the same reason why NASA wasn't allowed to announce the clampband mishap on their own: it must be a joint announcement. The ESA chief spoke too soon. Someone pointed that out to him and the tweets were subsequently removed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy