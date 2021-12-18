NEN Roundtable: Can the Patriots slow down Colts MVP candidate Taylor?

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. How do the Patriots slow down MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor? Are the Colts better off with Frank Reich or do they wish they had Josh McDaniels? That and much more.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.