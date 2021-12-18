ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEN Roundtable: Can the Patriots slow down Colts MVP candidate Taylor?

By Morey Hershgordon
(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. How do the Patriots slow down MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor? Are the Colts better off with Frank Reich or do they wish they had Josh McDaniels? That and much more.

WWLP

NEN Keys to the Game: Patriots at Colts

(WPRI) – New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a win in Indianapolis. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
