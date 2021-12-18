WWE's Sasha Banks Wears Spider-Man Gear On SmackDown for No Way Home Opening Weekend

Matt Hardy has been a member of AEW's roster for nearly two years now and in a new interview with EssentiallySports he broke down the biggest difference between his current boss, AEW president Tony Khan, and his old boss in WWE Chairman Vince McMahon — approachability. He explained (h/t Wrestling Inc.), "I think AEW is very special because the mentality AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan all the way down, is really just 'come in, do your job, work hard, be part of the team and let's make this product as good as possible.' They don't really try and force people into a hierarchy, they don't try and reign by fear. And everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it's quite the opposite with Vince.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO