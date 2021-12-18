ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE's Sasha Banks Wears Spider-Man Gear On SmackDown for No Way Home Opening Weekend

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha Banks kicked off tonight's episode of SmackDown, coming out and joining Toni Storm in a tag match against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi. Tonight's SmackDown is also on a major Marvel weekend, as it is the big premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you could tell from Banks' gear. Banks...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Pokes Fun at Jason Momoa Over Aquaman's Box Office

Roman Reigns has been getting comparisons of Hollywood star Jason Momoa for years. But in a clip from a recent WWE live event, "The Tribal Chief" decided to take a little jab at the Game of Thrones star. In a clip that has started going viral on social media, a fan can be heard shouting "Roman I loved you in Aquaman" as he stood on the turnbuckle during a tag team match. The WWE Universal Champion turned around and sarcastically responded with "It would've made more money if I was in it too," getting a laugh out of the crowd.
WWE
ComicBook

Omos Splits From AJ Styles, Demolishes the Former WWE Champion on WWE Raw

After weeks of teasing that the pair was on the outs, AJ Styles and Omos finally split as a tag team on this week's Monday Night Raw. The pair were featured on Miz TV where Miz attempted to further drive the wedge between the two, all while Styles claimed they were back on the same page and should start going after every championship on Raw together. Omos was interrupted by the Mysterios before they had the chance to speak, then opted to not tag himself into the subsequent tag match. Styles, recognizing the betrayal, shouted that he never should've taken Omos under his wing and called him a piece of trash.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Sasha Banks
ComicBook

Matt Hardy Describes Differences Between WWE's Vince McMahon and AEW's Tony Khan

Matt Hardy has been a member of AEW's roster for nearly two years now and in a new interview with EssentiallySports he broke down the biggest difference between his current boss, AEW president Tony Khan, and his old boss in WWE Chairman Vince McMahon — approachability. He explained (h/t Wrestling Inc.), "I think AEW is very special because the mentality AEW uses, starting from Tony Khan all the way down, is really just 'come in, do your job, work hard, be part of the team and let's make this product as good as possible.' They don't really try and force people into a hierarchy, they don't try and reign by fear. And everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it's quite the opposite with Vince.
NFL
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
TV SERIES
Wrestling World

Bad news for Sammy Guevara

The history of pro-wrestling very often is intertwined with the most passionate love stories, the happiest but also the saddest and most twisted, with the wrestlers of WWE, AEW and many other companies of the world, who spend a lot of time in the ring, in the gyms and in the backstage of the various shows of their respective companies, they find love in the locker rooms where they spend more time than at home.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Red And Blue#Combat#Smackdown
ComicBook

AEW Championship Changes Hands During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash

AEW taped this week's edition of AEW Rampage, still operating under the Holiday Bash banner and set to air on Saturday, on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum following AEW Dynamite. The show's headlining match featured Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. According to reports from those in attendance, it was revealed that Rhodes defeated Guevara to become the first three-time TNT Champion in AEW's history. Rhodes won after hitting two Cross Rhodes and a Tiger Driver.
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Star Corporal Kirchner (Michael Penzel) Dead at 64

Former World Wrestling Federation star Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner, passed away this week at the age of 64. Making his debut in 1980 while training under the AWA's Vergne Gagne, Penzel first found national success by joining the WWF in 1984, first as RT Reynolds and later as Corporal Kirchner (playing off his military background after serving in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division). While he never won a championship in his four years with the company, he did have a rivalry with Nikolai Volkoff that landed him a spot on the WrestleMania 2 card in 1986.
WWE
ComicBook

Johnny Gargano Explains Why He Decided to Leave WWE

Johnny Gargano gave his first interview since his WWE contract expired this week with Gregory Iron on the Iron-On Wrestling Podcast, opening up about his decision to depart from the WWE earlier this month. First debuting in WWE in 2015 and receiving a full-time contract a year later, Gargano became one of the most decorated stars in NXT history as the first NXT Triple Crown Champion, the only man to hold the NXT North American Championship three times, a nine-time NXT TakeOver main eventer (10 if you count the 2021 WarGames event) and a five-time NXT Year-End Awards winner. "Johnny Wrestling" explained the decision to step away was a long time coming.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Kyle O'Reilly Arrives at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, Reunites With Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

Weeks after his WWE contract expired, Kyle O'Reilly made his surprise arrival during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash. The three-time NXT Tag Team Champion popped up at the end of Adam Cole's singles bout with Orange Cassidy to help him pick up the win. The two then had a face-off, harkening back to the feud they had just before Cole departed from NXT, before standing together as a united front (as fans chanted for the Undisputed Era). The Young Bucks then walked down looking confused about Cole's loyalties and a conflicted Cole left with Fish and O'Reilly.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Naruto Debuts Special 20th Anniversary Trailer and Logo

Naruto is kicking off a special 20th Anniversary celebration for the anime with a new trailer and special logo! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga series celebrated its own 20th Anniversary not long ago, and now the anime is gearing up to celebrate its own major milestone as well. With the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, currently enjoying a long run of its own, it can be quite easy to forget just how long the Naruto anime franchise has been running for. But there's no forgetting just how many big moments fans have been a part of over the years.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy