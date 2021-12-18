Avalanche's Mikhail Maltsev: Sent down Friday

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
With only three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is still a jumbled mess. So far, only ONE team has officially clinched a playoff berth, which means 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff spots are available. The only team that can sleep comfortably this week is the...
Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
The Chicago Bears are out of the playoffs but not out of injuries. Head coach Matt Nagy gave some updates on Wednesday and unfortunately one of them involved their young star quarterback. Nagy revealed that Fields is dealing with an injury. The injury is bad enough to have Fields limited...
The NHL, as other North American games associations, is doing combating COVID-19 episodes across products groups as of Wednesday. Almost two years into the pandemic, even with boundless inoculations and severe conventions set up, COVID is vigorously influencing hockey. On Sunday the NHL reported that it would proceed with the...
The NFL, NHL, and NBA have all been dealing with huge outbreaks of COVID-19. This is mostly attributed to the new, easily transmissible Omicron variant. On Monday, the NHL decided to suspend all games that were scheduled to take place from December 22 to December 25, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.
Harley was reassigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday. Harley's seven games in Dallas this season have been mostly uneventful, as he's gone scoreless while adding nine shots, four hits and seven blocks. Meanwhile, the 2019 No. 18 overall pick has produced seven points in 17 AHL contests in 2021-22.
