The Lady Pirates are having a great season so far. They stand at 8-3 on the season and rolled over Malad on Dec. 15 at home, but lost by a narrow margin to Soda Springs on Dec. 16. On Dec. 18 West Side avenged their earlier loss to Rich at home and traveled to Grace on Dec. 21 (score unavailable at press time). Wednesday, Dec. 29 will be at North Fremont at 6 p.m. in a doubleheader with the boys.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO