(St. Paul, MN) -- Advocates say the state's record budget surplus is more than enough to give 15-hundred-dollar COVID bonuses to all 667-thousand essential workers in Minnesota. Grocery store cashier Sandy Livingston from Baxter spoke during a Zoom news conference today (Tuesday) asking, "When are the front-line workers going to see this money in our pockets? We show up for work, day in and day out." State Representative Cedrick Frazier from New Hope said, "It wasn't a tough decision for the D-F-L... to honor these heroes. It has only been tough for our Republican colleagues to agree to include all of these heroes." Republican Senator Karin Housley from Stillwater responds lawmakers should act now to distribute the 250 million dollars already allocated:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO