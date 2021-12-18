ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves, live stream, TV channel, start time

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Lakers have been playing well and come into this one having won six of their last eight games with Austin Reaves leading the way. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have won three straight and look to have turned around their rough patch.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • When: Friday, December 17
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) vs. Boston Celtics

O/U: 216.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at Tipico Sportsbook.

