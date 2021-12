Junior swimmer Durde Matic beat a record set by 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps in the 100 butterfly at Lejuene Hall Pool at Navy earlier this month. “Durde is off to a good start for us, and his results are reflective of his consistency and balance in training,” Head Coach Brian Thomas said. “He executes everything we give him really well, so I’m not shocked that he’s in a good spot. The pool record at Navy was a fun swim but nothing really more than that. We’ve moved on to get ready for what’s next.”

