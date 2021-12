EUGENE — Oregon had to survive its last nonconference game of the season — against one of the worst opponents on its schedule. Whatever silver lining the Ducks could’ve found in their hard-fought loss to No. 1 Baylor on Saturday was long gone by Tuesday night as energy, communication and intensity were lacking with the limited exception of true freshman center Nathan Bittle providing a spark off the bench with eight points, five rebounds and four blocks, all career-highs.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO