Greenville County, SC

Two pedestrians killed on same night, troopers encourage road safety

By Sophia Radebaugh
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBQvE_0dQ926O400

ANDERSON, S.C.- Two people died after being hit by cars while walking along Upstate roads Thursday evening. Now South Carolina Highway Patrol is encouraging road safety.

One crash happened in Anderson County and the other crash happened in Greenville County.

The Anderson County crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday on Highway 29 near Richmond Avenue.

“Two vehicles going opposite directions, one vehicle traveling southbound ends up striking the pedestrian. Knocking the pedestrian on the opposite side of the road, then that vehicle hits the pedestrian,” State Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

Troopers said the pedestrian was dead when they arrived on scene. Their identity has not been released.

Debbie White works near where the accident happened and said this makes her nervous to walk along the highway.

“Someone came in a minute ago and I said stay away from the sidewalk get over away from the road,” White said.

A second pedestrian, 27-year-old Jalyen Jaquiele Durran McBride , was killed on Bruce Road in Greenville County around 7 p.m. Thursday.

McBride died at the hospital.

“There’s a lot of pedestrian traffic at nighttime. They’re usually wearing dark colored clothing. Sometimes they’re homeless,” Bolt said.

Troopers said if you’re going to walk near a road at night, make sure you can be seen.

“You should be wearing neon yellow or blaze orange like what hunters wear, things like that will make you more visible”, Bolt said. “If you have a flashlight, carry a flashlight so people can see you lighting up the area.”

For drivers, Bolt said, “Anywhere you are riding around at nighttime, just go ahead and reduce your speed. The speed limit is optimal for perfect conditions. Not traffic, sunny weather, no deer, no anything running around, so obviously nighttime being a hazard you need to reduce that speed.”

Neither driver in the Anderson crash will be charged, according to SCHP.

Highway patrol said there have been 169 fatal pedestrian crashes in South Carolina this year.

diane dunlap
5d ago

I see it, people just think drivers can see them or they will/can stop for them. My parents taught me to STAY OUT OF THE ROAD. Very sad that people die this way, and a horror for the drivers too.

