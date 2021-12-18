I&E Construction hires Campos-Davis as IT technician

Pete Bozin has joined Parametrix’s Bend office as a senior engineer supporting site development and data center work. He has 14 years of experience in design and construction, including data center and railway projects. Bozin previously was a senior project engineer for Fortis Construction; he assisted management of three data center projects.
I&E Construction has hired Anna Thielke as a project administrator. She will assist subcontractors, suppliers and owners. Thielke has five years of construction experience. Please send your announcements for DJC People to djcpeople@djcOregon.com.
Ferdinand-based Seufert Construction has hired Chris Lubenow as director of marketing. He most recently served as marketing director and practice manager at Wagner Family Dental in Jasper. Lubenow holds a degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and serves on the IU Student Foundation Marketing Committee.
Adam Adkin is now a partner with Tonkon Torp LLP. He joined the firm’s business department in 2017. His practice focuses on guiding business owners and managers through business transitions, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate finance. Adkin has a juris doctor from Lewis & Clark Law School.
San Jose is expanding a labor agreement to smaller public works projects, raising questions about how the city measures worker protections against business interests. The City Council voted last week 8-3 to approve amendments to San Jose’s Project Labor Agreement (PLA), which applies rules about working conditions and the type of labor that can be used on public works projects. The city made several amendments, but the most important is a reduction in the dollar threshold for projects that will fall under the PLA from $3 million to $1 million, which means it will apply to more projects.
Portland-based Woofter Bolch Architecture has won the Grand Award in a Salt Lake City housing design competition. More than 80 submissions from across the world were received in the Salt Lake City Empowered Design Competition. The firm was selected for its innovative, affordable Accessory Dwelling Unit design. “Our firm entered...
SUB BIDS/SUPPLIER QUOTES REQUESTED Dekum Court Apartments - Phase I 7003 NE 27th Avenue Portland, OR 97211 Bids Due: 1/26/22 @ 2pm Dekum Court is a new construction project funded by the Metro Regional Housing Bond and will create 6 buildings (2 buildings in Phase I and 4 buildings in Phase II) containing 187 new residential units. The development of ...
In the role, Kacy Cole will manage the company’s digital marketing efforts, including sales on its website. What is the economic outlook for business in 2022? Come find out with the Puget Sound Business Journal. 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards. Nominate a socially responsible business in the area of Arts,...
Comments / 0