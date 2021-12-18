ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbslocal.com

Treat Your Taste Buds For Christmas At Four Seasons Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking to treat your taste buds for the holidays? Check out the Christmas Brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Baltimore. The breathtaking view overlooking Baltimore’s harbor is just the icing on the cake, a compliment to the spread that Executive Chef Norma Whitt has prepared.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WATCH: Brightview Senior Living Residents Read ‘The Night Before Christmas’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brightview Senior Living, an assisted senior living facility in Baltimore, put together what might be one of the most heartwarming videos you could find this season. The residents wore festive clothing reading the classic story in front of a Christmas tree. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance. So, grab a hot cocoa and get cozy, and let these local seniors whisk you away with their storytelling skills.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

VIDEO: Look what this family found in their Christmas Tree !

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
ANIMALS
CBS New York

Santa Claus Shortage Continues, With No End In Sight

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Stand-ins for Santa Claus have been harder to come by this year. And with more in-person events, the demand has been high, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported Wednesday. Stephen Arnold of Memphis, Tennessee is Santa’s stand-in when he has too much on his plate. “It’s a very busy season,” Arnold said. Arnold is also the president of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, or IBRBS, confirms it. “Yes, there is a shortage of Santas, mostly driven by substantially increased demand,” he said. Last year, Arnold made only 30% of his usual visits, and for those he stayed in a snow globe for...
TENNESSEE STATE
fsrmagazine.com

Will the Omicron Grinch Steal Christmas for Restaurants?

The holiday season is in full swing, yet maybe something doesn’t feel quite right. Anyone feeling that way? If your answer is yes, you are not alone. Our data shows a preponderance of mixed feelings with Christmas just over a week away. Our story begins with a record 73...
RESTAURANTS
CBS DFW

Hundreds Line Up In Fort Worth For Mobile Christmas Food Bank

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –  As we inch closer and closer to Christmas, more than 1,200 families in North Texas were able to bring home dinner this holiday season. Hundreds of families lined up in their cars outside of Herman Clark Stadium for Tarrant Area Food Bank’s holiday mobile food distribution. Some people even showed up early in hopes of getting a good spot in line. “My dad has been coming out here for, what a year now? Yeah, about a year now,” Fort Worth resident, Jeremy Tipton said. Some people lined up early because they said they started to rely on events like this...
FORT WORTH, TX

