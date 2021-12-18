NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Stand-ins for Santa Claus have been harder to come by this year.
And with more in-person events, the demand has been high, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported Wednesday.
Stephen Arnold of Memphis, Tennessee is Santa’s stand-in when he has too much on his plate.
“It’s a very busy season,” Arnold said.
Arnold is also the president of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, or IBRBS, confirms it.
“Yes, there is a shortage of Santas, mostly driven by substantially increased demand,” he said.
Last year, Arnold made only 30% of his usual visits, and for those he stayed in a snow globe for...
