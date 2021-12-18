ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tenants In Brooklyn Building Without Heat Defending Landlord, As City Threatens To Fine Him Thousands Of Dollars

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn landlord who says he has been working with tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic is now struggling to provide them heat.

His boiler is broken and supply chain issues have made it difficult to find a new one.

Despite efforts to fix it, the city is threatening to fine him thousands of dollars, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

Unpacking and delivering space heaters is not what Lincoln Eccles wanted to be doing this winter. It’s a last resort after the boiler in his 100-plus-year-old Crown Heights building broke.

“We had repeat plumbers come through,” Eccles said.

For months, he has been looking for a replacement boiler for his 14-unit building.

“I’ve called as far as Boston, Connecticut, Chicago. Nothing,” Eccles said.

He said he is making do with the space heaters, just like his tenants.

“I have to put plastic over the windows to keep the extra draft out,” a tenant named Mark said. “When it gets really cold, it’s bad. Using the electrical heater … you have to pay extra on your light bill. I know he’s trying.”

“Lincoln updates me, like, every time he sees me,” tenant Mark Pfohl said. “He’s been the best of probably any landlord I’ve ever had.”

Long term, despite approaching $300,000 in debt, Eccles said he has decided to invest in a green solution — heat pumps — that is now being drawn up and built by a company, but it could take weeks.

“My solution is to not participate in poisoning the Earth,” Eccles said.

He said, still, the city is warning it will soon hook up a mobile boiler and charge him $12,000 for the first week and $2,000 every week thereafter.

Eccles said he’s still suffering from around half of his tenants unable to pay rent during the pandemic, and a spike in property taxes due to developers coming into the neighborhood.

Most units are rent stabilized, as his property taxes have doubled due to the changing neighborhood.

“I’ve been bleeding, bleeding, bleeding and you’re just adding on more cost unnecessarily,” Eccles said. “They’re still trying to push a system that will push me further towards bankruptcy.”

When asked if he understands Eccles’ plight, the tenant Mark said, “Absolutely. The city can do more to help the landlords.”

At this point, the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development told CBS2 an emergency repair team is engaged with the owner and working to restore heat.

A spokesperson added owners are legally required to provide heat and that no civil penalties are pending, but Eccles said the agency’s top officials have warned him the city could sue him soon.

A group of small property owners have organized a fundraiser to support Eccles and his efforts to get a new heating system.

The group told Rozner it is an issue that could have happened to any of them.

Comments / 3

guest
5d ago

I never heard of a mobile heater. Where do they come from? And why is the city charging him fines when it’s the pandemic that is causing him to not be able to get the heat fixed.

Reply
3
 

CBS New York

Mystery: Someone Sends $180,000 In Cash In Box To City College Of New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising find in a Manhattan mailroom. In a box, there was $180,000 in cash. It turns out, someone sent the massive donation to the City College of New York back in November of 2020. No one opened the cardboard box at the school until in-person classes resumed this semester. The box was sent to the chairperson of the physics department. “I picked it up, it felt a little heavy. I’ve never seen anything like this before, except in movies. A month or a month and a half later, we heard from the FBI the money is all ‘clean,'” the chairperson said. Law enforcement has determined the money is “clean.” The sender remains unidentified, but wrote a note saying they are an alumnus who wanted to give back to the school that jump-started their science career. The school said the money will be used for scholarships.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYCHA Announces Minority-Led Firms For Harlem Redevelopment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Harlem housing project has a new look on the horizon. The New York City Housing Authority just announced the developers for a $260 million investment into the Frederick Samuel Apartments, and the partnership is marking a turning point for how projects are prioritized. The sprawling Frederick Samuel campus consists of 42 century-old buildings containing 660 apartments. They have not had major repairs in two decades. “We’ve had bedbugs, but we’ve had more mold, and we’ve had also leaks in the infrastructure,” said tenant association president Diana Blackwell. Blackwell has been fighting for improvements for years. Now, with help from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Hands Out COVID Test Kits As New Yorkers Scramble For Holiday Safety

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Christmas just a couple days away, there’s growing anxiety surrounding COVID. In New York City, hundreds of people lined up early Thursday morning to try to get a testing kit. The city has seen long COVID testing lines heading into the holidays before, but this is different. Now, people are waiting for at-home test kits that are being handed out, no questions asked. MANHATTAN: Corner of West 125th St and Malcolm X Blvd, 10027 QUEENS: Woodhaven, Jamaica Ave and 92nd Street, 11421 STATEN ISLAND: SI Ferry, 1 Bay St, 10301 Free at-home test kits are also available at City-run test sites:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. To Ramp Up Vaccinations Over The Holidays Through Use Of Mobile Unit

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With a surge in COVID-19 infections, the city of Paterson is working to step up its vaccine efforts. The city says its daily infection rate is now in the hundreds again, despite a vaccination rate of 97%. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here On Wednesday, officials announced plans to amplify Paterson’s vaccination operation, with the help of its mobile unit over the holidays. “The city may be closed for the next few days, but that doesn’t mean we stop. We want to make sure anyone that wants to come to Paterson, irrespective of where he or she lives, can get boosted and get vaccinated,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said. To find out where and when you can get vaccinated or tested in Paterson, please click here.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

New York Officials Stepping Up Efforts To Fix Delays In Getting COVID-19 Test Results

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State and local leaders are deploying more resources to get a handle on the exploding need for COVID tests, and a quicker turnaround for results. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the ordering of 26 million more free at-home tests and that COVID testing will be available at two subway stations starting Monday, and will expand to five more next week. Sen. Chuck Schumer secured six more federally funded testing sites in Queens that opened Wednesday and will also on Thursday. AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, lines continued to form at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Federal COVID Testing Sites Open In NYC To Help With Omicron-Fueled Holiday Demand

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Omicron variant continues to spread, the push to open more COVID testing sites is underway. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced six new sites funded by FEMA opening Wednesday and Thursday in Queens. The announcement came as Mayor Bill de Blasio presented Schumer with the keys to the city, citing the senator’s commitment to New York and combatting COVID. “I will never ever stop fighting for New York, as long as I have air in my lungs, that’s what I love to do,” Schumer said. Schumer said the six new sites are nowhere near enough, and called on FEMA to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Offering $100 Booster Incentive; De Blasio Says Vaccinations Still Key To Fighting Omicron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in New York, and Mayor Bill de Blasio says city residents need to move just as fast as the virus. “It will be a tough few weeks, and we need to understand that, and we need to do everything possible to address that,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “But look, this is going to be a temporary reality.” Back on Dec. 4, reported COVID cases hovered under 1,900 for a seven-day average. On Tuesday, it was nearly 9,300, a surge fueled by the more contagious new variant. The mayor said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Despite Spike In COVID Cases In Suffolk County, Frustration Grows Over State Mask Mandate

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marked another day of shattered COVID-19 daily positivity records on Long Island. Suffolk County had the highest numbers in the state. As medical experts pushed for boosters and indoor mask wearing at stores and holiday gatherings, some lawmakers and business owners pushed back, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Donato Panico owns Community Market in Smithtown. “People were arguing over who was wearing a mask and who wasn’t wearing a mask, and putting me in the middle of it,” Panico said. He said he worries about a state mandate that could fine him if he doesn’t enforce the indoor mask or...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

On Record Day Of COVID-19 Infections In New Jersey, Officials And Residents Sound Alarm On Testing Problems

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge in New Jersey, so does the urgency to get a test. CBS2’s Jessica Layton has more on the struggles many have gone through to get one. A line of people about 100 deep in Linden, some saying they were too sick to speak with CBS2, stood in the cold on Wednesday night, waiting patiently for a coveted COVID test before Christmas. “This was originally supposed to be a peace-of-mind test so people could go see their families. It has quickly in the last week turned into I’ve been exposed and I need...
LINDEN, NJ
CBS New York

New York City Teachers’ Union Expresses Concern Over School COVID-19 Testing Protocols, Says Remote Learning May Have To Happen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city teachers’ union has come out with a stern warning for the incoming mayoral administration — fix the COVID-19 testing problems, or risk having to go back to remote learning. We’ve seen cases surge in the city, and that’s also been the case at schools. We’ve seen COVID among students, teachers, support staff, and if things don’t improve, it could result in kids having to stay home, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Wednesday. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They’ll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment Building

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some in New Jersey have been living in limbo more than three months since the remnants of Hurricane Ida socked the area. The powerful storm forced an apartment building in the northern part of the state to be evacuated and on Monday residents said there are still more questions than answers, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Mold grows on mannequins on the ground floor of 53 W. Palisade Ave. in Englewood. The nearly 40 rental apartments above sit vacant, and water is still being pumped out of the underground garage, which was flooded with 12 feet of water during...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

CityMD Temporarily Closes Facilities In Greater NYC Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CityMD temporarily closed more than a dozen locations Wednesday, citing staffing issues and burnout amid the COVID testing surge. The impacted locations are closed in parts of New York City, Westchester County, on Long Island and in New Jersey. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times Meanwhile, New York City continues to increase testing capacity, with at least 119 brick and mortar and mobile sites now up and running. City-run sites will also begin handing out at-home test kits to those waiting in long lines. To see a complete list of CityMD site closures, please click here. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Dec. 21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Cancels Plans For Jan. 1 Inaugural Ceremony Due To Omicron Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Tuesday he is canceling his planned inauguration ceremony at Kings Theater in Brooklyn. Adams said it was being canceled due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. “It is best for us to forgo an inauguration because we don’t want to put people in a dangerous environment,” he told reporters. The theater can seat 3,000 people. Watch: Eric Adams Announces Appointments, Cancels Inauguration Ceremony COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here The ceremony...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Miss Your Chance To Order In Time For Christmas Delivery? Not To Worry, ShopIN.nyc Has You Covered And Supports Small Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — To all the last-minute holiday shoppers across the Tri-State Area, there’s a way you can still get gifts to your door — no supply chain issues and shipping delays — while supporting small businesses in the Big Apple. From headwear to houseware, Georgie’s Five & Dime has gifts galore. “It’s just your neighborhood everything,” owner Michelle Pullen told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. And it means everything to Pullen, who opened the general store four months ago in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, her neighborhood of 14 years. She’s thankful to all those who shop small. “You’re becoming a bit of a shareholder, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dr. Chokshi Staying On As NYC Health Commissioner Through Adams Transition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams says the current health commissioner will remain in place through the transition to the new administration. Dr. Dave Chokshi will stay on until March 15. Meanwhile, Adams tapped Dr. Ashwin Vasan to be the city’s next health commissioner. Vasan is the president and CEO of Fountain House, a nationwide nonprofit that helps people will mental illness. He will serve as the city’s senior advisor for public health until he takes over the Department of Health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD School Safety Agent Killed In Triple Shooting Outside Queens Bar, Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old woman died and two others were hurt Thursday in a triple shooting outside a bar in Queens. Police sources told CBS2 an NYPD school safety agent was killed. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in Astoria. The scene on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard remained blocked by police tape hours later, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. “I heard like five (shots), probably. Like, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,'” said Alex Kyriakides. At first, Kyriakides thought the noise was traffic on the overpass. Later, he learned three people were shot. “It’s terrible. No one wants to see the loss of...
CBS New York

Frustration Grows As Long Lines Persist At COVID Testing Centers In New Jersey

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The growing demand for COVID tests in New Jersey is leading to long lines in parking lots. It comes as the number of infections is rising, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday. Testing was a major problem at the height of the pandemic. Those issues are popping up again with a record number of new cases. But instead of lines out the door, people are waiting in cars this time around. Packed parking lots, like one at a CityMD in Union were filled with people patiently waiting to find out if they’re sick. “There’s about 200 people in front of me,” said Laurelle...
UNION, NJ
CBS New York

Holiday Travel In Full Swing At Area Airports Despite Omicron Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite concerns over the Omicron surge, the Christmas travel rush is underway. Experts are predicting it will be back to pre-pandemic levels, or greater, but at least one major factor may slow some things down. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, it has been busier than Santa’s workshop at LaGuardia Airport this week. “Heading to home now, it’s crazy,” said traveler Zach Almond. Web Extra: Tri-State Guide To Traffic & Transit “Little bit inconvenient that an hour before flight, you have to wait in this line,” said traveler Emily Victores. Many are traveling to see loved ones after an isolated holiday season last year...
CBS New York

New York City Ups COVID Testing Amid State’s Record Case Surge, De Blasio Tries To Avoid Shutdown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As holiday gatherings draw near, New York City is pushing to stop the spread of COVID-19 as record case numbers are reported and lines at testing centers get longer. Amid the surge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he’s trying to avoid shutdowns in the city by increasing the number of testing centers, CBS2’s John Dias reported. New York reported its fourth consecutive day of record cases — more than 23,000 people tested positive statewide. It was a sign of the times in Times Square, where long lines formed even before a pop-up testing site opened. A tourist arrived an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Considering Nixing Swearing-In Ceremony In Brooklyn Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall. But sources said that may not happen. There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect. Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.
BROOKLYN, NY
