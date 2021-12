An outage at an Amazon data centre left commuters stranded as the shutdown took out the Citibike bike-share system in New York City. The issues began just after 7am, as monthly subscribers grew confused and annoyed as they were unable to unlock the bikes. A spokesperson for ride-hailing company Lyft, Citibike’s parent organisation, said that the bike-sharing stations were starting to come back online at around 9.20am, according to Gothamist, but some riders had continuing problems. Commuters outside Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan tried, without success, to connect to the bikes using their phones. “At morning rush? Are you kidding...

TRAFFIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO