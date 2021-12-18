Caught on Camera: Elk rings doorbell of unsuspecting Colorado man
A man in Colorado has an unusual house guest that just keeps coming back. A bull elk has been caught on a doorbell camera, not once, but twice, sniffing around and investigating this front porch in Estes Park. Homeowner James Jonell says the first time the animal paid a visit, it rang the doorbell before walking away. RELATED: Protesters demand removal of fence after 100+ tule elk die in Point Reyes Jonell says he knows it's the same elk because of its distinctive royal antlers. He named his furry visitor Bruno.
