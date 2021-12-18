Caught on Camera: Elk rings doorbell of unsuspecting Colorado man

A man in Colorado has an unusual house guest that just keeps coming back.

A bull elk has been caught on a doorbell camera, not once, but twice, sniffing around and investigating this front porch in Estes Park.

Homeowner James Jonell says the first time the animal paid a visit, it rang the doorbell before walking away.

Jonell says he knows it's the same elk because of its distinctive royal antlers.

He named his furry visitor Bruno.