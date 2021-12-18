ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Caught on Camera: Elk rings doorbell of unsuspecting Colorado man

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5s8j_0dQ8yn2000

A man in Colorado has an unusual house guest that just keeps coming back.

A bull elk has been caught on a doorbell camera, not once, but twice, sniffing around and investigating this front porch in Estes Park.

Homeowner James Jonell says the first time the animal paid a visit, it rang the doorbell before walking away.

RELATED: Protesters demand removal of fence after 100+ tule elk die in Point Reyes

Jonell says he knows it's the same elk because of its distinctive royal antlers.

He named his furry visitor Bruno.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy