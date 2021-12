Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just might be ready to take the next step in their relationship. According to reports, The Tender Bar actor is looking to sell his $19.2 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades to look for a new home with JLo. The couple have been splitting their time between Los Angeles and Miami since rekindling their romance earlier this year, and now, they might be ready to move in together.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO