Police release photos of car believed to be connected to deadly shooting

Phoenix police have released photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to a homicide that happened earlier this month.

38-year-old Stella Montes was shot and killed during a road rage incident near 7th Avenue and Beardsley on December 9. Stella's vehicle then crashed into a wall, she did not survive.

The gunman has not been found since and no additional details on what led up to the shooting have been released.

However, police released these two photos Friday of a 2015 Dodge Challenger with license plate AMA 3BC they said is believed to be the suspect vehicle involved.

Stella’s family tells us they’re devastated as they try to figure out who’s responsible for her death, and the exact motive behind it.

Anyone with any information about the shooting, the whereabouts of the vehicle, or anyone related to this vehicle is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).