Team wins the girls 5,000 meter cross country event at 2021 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships.The Beaverton Youth Track Club (BYTC) was started seven years ago with the idea of providing local area kids track and field, along with cross country opportunities outside of school sponsored events. That opportunity reached a crescendo this past weekend when members of the club claimed a national championship. The BYTC's girls team won the ages 15-18 team competition at the 2021 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bourbon County Park in Paris, Kentucky. Led by individual third...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO