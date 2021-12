On opening day at Wahpepah’s Kitchen last month, customers filled every table, inside and out. It was so busy, in fact, that the restaurant sold out of food. “Nobody can prepare you for opening day. Nobody,” Chef Crystal Wahpepah said before pausing our conversation to take a batch of blue-corn croutons out of the oven. “They came out perfect,” she exclaimed. Wahpepah was running a full-time catering business until the pandemic brought everything “to a complete stop.” But that universal pause provided the chef with an opportunity to look at the bigger picture. Not only for her professional life, but for Native food ways in particular.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO