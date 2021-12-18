Denver7Gives donates $2,500 to nonprofit for toy giveaway

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Rivers and his family are going through the toughest time of their lives.

"We’ve been fighting hard," Rivers said.

With Christmas soon approaching, gifts for his three children seem unlikely. That’s where Pastor David Clifton comes in.

"Anyone who comes through those doors, I don’t want a single child to not have a gift," Clifton said.

For 26 years, Clifton has given out toys to homeless families on the third Saturday of December through his nonprofit David Clifton Ministries.

"I love to give," Clifton said.

A stack of toys in Clifton's office is enough for Rivers’ family and maybe 20 others. However, it still leaves Clifton about 120 families short for his toy giveaway being held Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

"It’s never been this hard, this difficult and this critical to get toys," Clifton said.

The toy giveaway usually receives a large donation from Toys for Tots, but due to miscommunication, Clifton's nonprofit didn’t submit the application in time, leaving him scrambling until the last second to find any toy he can.

"We’re going to do what we can. We’re not going to stop. We’re going to go up until 11:59:59, and, hopefully, our room will be filled with what we need," Clifton said.

Through the Denver7 Gives general fund, Denver7 was able to contribute $2,500 to the nonprofit.

With time of the essence, we wasted little of it. Clifton and Denver7 went shopping at Walmart in Lakewood Friday.

Clifton's first grab was a couple of stuffed animals.

"A little baby is going to love that," he said.

Clifton has one goal: Make sure every child in need has something to unwrap on Dec. 25.

"I'm thinking how happy little kids are going to be because they’re probably not expecting anything being homeless or needy. They are used to probably having nothing, and this is just gonna blow their socks off," Clifton said.

In less than an hour, Clifton filled seven carts with 230 toys, enough to meet his quota.

"I’m not even seeing the toys," Clifton said. "I’m seeing the blessing."

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives.